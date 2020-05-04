Selena Gomez Shares Adorable TikTok Video Of Herself Singing And Dancing; Watch

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, several celebrities have joined TikTok. Celebrities, with the help of social media, are keeping their fans entertained. The 27-year-old singer is very active on her social media account and is keeping her fans updated about her day to day posts. The Lose You To Love Me singer has also indulged in self-care routine and keeps posting on her social media account about the same. These days, Selena Gomez is doing several things in her free time like singing and dancing. But apart from that, Selena Gomez is also making super cool TikTok videos.

Recently, Selena Gomez shared an adorable TikTok video of herself dancing to her song Vulnerable. The singer is dancing and lipsyncing to her song in her bathroom with her hairbrush in her hand which happens to be her mic. Selena Gomez is dressed in a white tip and jeans with a half tied ponytail. The song Vulnerable is from her album Rare. The singer even showed off her dance moves.

Here is a look at Selena Gomez's TikTok video

Selena Gomez has also planned to treat her fans with new music. Selena Gomez released her song Boyfriend which is also from her album Rare. Just a few days ago, Selena Gomez shared a picture of herself to let her fans know that she has recreated a small studio set up at her residence. With her recent Instagram post, Selena Gomez has proved that if she cannot go to the studio, the studio comes to her. Selena Gomez captioned the picture as "Makeshift studio so I can work from home 🎧🎼🎤" The Heart Wants What It Wants singer has created a comfortable space for herself to work. Due to this studio, Selena Gomez can treat her fans with some brand new songs. Check out Selena Gomez's studio below.

Some days back, Selena Gomez also posted a cute monochrome picture of herself. She captioned the video as "Throwback to Boyfriend video. Thinking of all of you today. How are you doing? Sending so much love ❤️". The picture is a BTS from her recent music video Boyfriend. Here is a look at the picture.

