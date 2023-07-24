Last Updated:

Selena Gomez Shares Photos From Her Barbie-themed Birthday Party

Selena Gomez brought in her 31st birthday with an elaborately planned Barbie-themed party. The celebration also involved a private screening of the Barbie movie

Aalokitaa Basu
Selena Gomez recently brought in her birthday with a elaborate Barbie-themed party.

The highlight of the night, was a private screening of the Barbie movie, attended by Selena's near and dear ones who were also dressed from head to toe in accordance with the Barbie theme.

Selena's younger half-sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey was also present for most of the night. 

For the big night in, Selena opted for a svelte sheath dress in signature Barbie pink. This was paired with a pearl choker, a pink pout and a slick high ponytail. 

Here Selena is pictured with her friend, Connar Franklin who was also dressed in Barbiecore complete with a feather boa. 

Even the sweet treats present at the party were Barbie themed. A standout detail were these cookies iced with the Barbie logo followed by Selena's name. 

The movie screening was followed by a round of drinks. Professional photographer Hunter Moreno was also present to capture highlights from the night. 

Selena's 31st birthday party ended with a sitdown dinner. 

