Selena Gomez Shares Photos From Her Barbie-themed Birthday Party

The highlight of the night, was a private screening of the Barbie movie, attended by Selena's near and dear ones who were also dressed from head to toe in accordance with the Barbie theme.
For the big night in, Selena opted for a svelte sheath dress in signature Barbie pink. This was paired with a pearl choker, a pink pout and a slick high ponytail.
Here Selena is pictured with her friend, Connar Franklin who was also dressed in Barbiecore complete with a feather boa.
Even the sweet treats present at the party were Barbie themed. A standout detail were these cookies iced with the Barbie logo followed by Selena's name.
The movie screening was followed by a round of drinks. Professional photographer Hunter Moreno was also present to capture highlights from the night.