Selena Gomez Shares Throwack Pics With Taylor Swift, Writes, "kinda Missin This One"

Selena Gomez is “missing” her bestie Taylor Swift. The Rare singer took to Instagram and shared throwback pictures with Taylor. In the pictures, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are posing with Taylor’s cat Benjamin Button. Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s fans could not get over these throwback pictures and want them to reunite as soon as possible.

Selena Gomez says she is “missing” Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends for more than a decade. The two have even performed together on multiple occasions and supported each other whenever possible. But since the pandemic, the two did not seem to have reunited for quite some time. No wonder Selena Gomez took to Instagram and shared never before seen pictures with Taylor Swift.

In Selena Gomez’s Instagram post, Selena is posing with Taylor Swift for multiple selfies. In the first picture, Selena and Taylor are sporting a goofy expression while Taylor is holding her cat named Benjamin Button. In all the pictures, Selena is sporting a black T-shirt and sweatpants while Taylor is dressed in grey.

In the second picture, Selena Gomez is holding Taylor Swift’s cat and smiling at him. While the cat is looking at the camera. In the third picture, all three are looking at the camera. While Selena is pouting, Taylor has shielded her mouth with Benjamin’s face. Along with the pictures, Selena Gomez wrote, “kinda missin this one”. Take a look at Selena Gomez’s Instagram post here.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s pictures went viral in no time. Soon their fans began trending #Taylena on Twitter. One fan deemed their friendship as “the most beautiful friendship ever”. While another fan could not help but share a major 2000s throwback of the two pop stars. Take a look at all of these Twitter reactions to Selena Gomez’s Instagram post below.

Taylena forever besties ðŸ¤ž pic.twitter.com/Bcwb8OjoDW — ian | folkmore (@tchouswift) March 23, 2021

TAYLENA is the most purest , powerful and LITREALLY the most beautiful friendship ever ... Their bond is unbreakable ... My babies have come so far and are still going strong ...

I LOVE THESE TWO QUEENS SMðŸ˜­ðŸ’ŽðŸ‘‘

AND PLUS TAYLENA COLLAB IS COMING#taylena pic.twitter.com/Hfaib64F5d — Selenasupremacy (@Selenasupremac1) March 23, 2021

TAYLENA THE SUPERIOR FRIENDSHIP ðŸ¥ºðŸ’— pic.twitter.com/Jyi7Xl5O1x — Cecilia âœ¨ðŸ’›ðŸ’› (@ceci20GS2) March 22, 2021

since we’re all in our taylena feels im bringing back my favorite taylena moment pic.twitter.com/Pblx1lIQvf — kels ðŸ’ƒ (@rarexosouvenir) March 23, 2021

Selena Gomez releases first Spanish EP

After planning to sing in Spanish for years, Selena Gomez finally released her first Spanish EP titled Revelacion. The seven-track Spanish EP is deemed to be a tribute by Gomez to her Latin roots. The EP promotion began with Selena Gomez releasing the track De Una Vez in January 20201. Soon it followed by the track Baila Conmigo featuring Rauw Alejandro. Selena Gomez also collaborated with Taki Taki rapper DJ Snake on the song Selfish Love for this EP.

