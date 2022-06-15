Selena Gomez Talks About 'gaining Confidence' Post 'tough' Break-up With Justin Bieber

From talking about her medical condition Lupus to raising awareness about mental health, American pop star Selena Gomez has not shied away from getting candid about serious topics that are the negative parts and parcels of being a public figure. However, the singer has often stayed mum about her romantic relationships.

One of her most famous yet controversial relationships was with fellow pop star Justin Bieber, who is now married to model Hailey Bieber. Their on-and-off relationship grabbed major headlines and till today, plagues their personal life. The Lose You to Love Me singer recently got candid about the same during her appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast on Monday.

Selena Gomez on 'tough break up' with Justin Bieber

Gomez dealt with some of the major life-turning events between 2015 to 2020 as she did not only go through a public break-up but also underwent surgery for her kidney problems. Her ordeal was coupled with Lupus, an autoimmune disease. Talking about the tumultuous phase of her life, the 29-year-old believed that she needed those experiences as she had some 'soul searching' to do.

''By all means, I don’t have life figured out, but I do know that during that time I was learning so much about myself,'' the Grammy-nominated singer added. She also mentioned her break-up with Justin Bieber which prompted her to question her life choices by stating, ''I was, you know, obviously going through a really tough break-up, and then I was left with the question of my career and where am I gonna go and what’s gonna happen?''

After several years of on-and-off relationship, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber finally broke things off in 2018. She also added that dealing with her medical conditions was 'really hard' and said, ''But, being on the other side of it, I have to be honest, it’s actually been really good for me.''

''It allowed me to develop a character where I don’t tolerate any sort of nonsense or disrespect in any way, and I’m really proud of how I came out of it,” Gomez concluded.

The singer-actor was recently starring in a critically acclaimed series Only Murders in the Building. She also revealed her plans to release new music soon.

Image: Instagram/@selenagomez/justinbieber