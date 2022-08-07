Selena Gomez Talks About Quitting Acting For Marriage & Embracing Parenthood; 'I Hope..'

Selena Gomez has always been on a rise with her trailblazing acting and singing career, however, she eventually plans to step back from Hollywood to focus on her personal life. The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker recently spoke about wanting a partner and embracing parenthood, as well as devoting her time to philanthropy before "peacing out".

Appearing on a recent episode of the TaTaTu video podcast Giving Back Generation, Gomez also detailed the joy she gets from looking after her 8-year-old half-sister Gracie Teefey, and how it has made her confident to become a parent.

Selena Gomez talks about quitting acting for marriage and embracing parenthood

"I hope to be married and to be a mom," the 30-year-old said and further talked about seeking gratification outside work. "Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out."

Talking about playing a motherly role to her little sister, Gomez added, "She puts things in perspective. I have to basically watch this little person grow into a human being. There's no better feeling in the world. I kind of feel like a parent in a way, even though I'm not."Selena said it's so rewarding to see how simple life was at one point, adding that she wants to enjoy life the way her sibling does.

The Same Old Love singer has spoken about wanting kids earlier as well. Appearing on The Hollywood Reporter’s podcast Awards Chatter, she mentioned, "I would have four kids, for sure. Maybe not planned, maybe planned, maybe both. And there’s nothing wrong with the life I would have led.”

Selena recently sparked romance rumours with Italian movie producer Andrea Iervolino, with Page Six reports suggesting they got close while yachting in Positano, Italy.

Image: AP