Selena Gomez Thanks Calm Down Singer Rema For 'changing Her Life Forever'

Selena Gomez is currently riding high on the success of her collaborative chartbuster Calm Down. The singer took to her Instagram handle to express her gratitude to the song's original singer Rema. While the original version of the song only features the Nigerian singer, the reworked version also features Selena.

3 things you need to know

The original version of Calm Down was released by Rema as his solo debut single, on February 11, 2022.

Calm Down has ranked at #1 on several music charts, most notably the Billboard Global 200.

Selena Gomez’s remix made the original track even more popular.

This man has changed my life: Selena Gomez thanks Rema

Selena Gomez took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures of herself alongside Rema from the music video of their song collaboration. The post also carried a note, praising Rema. The singer went on to express how Rema had essentially "changed (her) life forever."

(Selena Gomez expresses her gratitude to Rema for making her a part of Calm Down | Image: selenagomez/Instagram)



Selena thanked Rema for choosing her to be a part of Calm Down, which she referred to as "one of the biggest songs in the world". Selena's short but heartening post read, "This man has changed my life forever. Rema, thank you for choosing me to be apart of one of the biggest songs in the world. Love you forever."

Calm Down becomes one of Selena Gomez's biggest hits

Across her over decade long career, Calm Down has brought Selena accolades which have been a first for the singer. Calm Down is her first song which has hit number 1 on the Radio Songs chart. It is also her first song to chart at number 1 on Billboard Global 200. Additionally, the song is also her longest charting song on Billboard Hot 100.