Selena Gomez Unpacks Mental Health Battles, Triumphs & More In Documentary Trailer; Watch

Selena Gomez is all set to showcase her life- from mental health struggles, and lupus diagnosis to triumphing over it all, in her upcoming documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. The project's trailer, which was released on World Health Mental Day, began with Selena telling herself "Be who you are" and adding that she's just "grateful to be alive".

The clip further panned to different stages in Gomez's journey- her childhood videos, stage performances to her landing in a hospital due to health complications and more, all happening under immense media scrutiny. Directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, the documentary will premiere on November 4.

Reminding herself to come out of her woes, Selene can be heard telling herself, "Let me make a promise. I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?"

At one point in the trailer, Gomez cries to her friend "My whole life, since I was a kid, I've been working. And I don't want to be like, super famous. But I do know that if I'm here, I have to use that for good." Further on, she opens up about her insecurities, with the trailer ending on a high note as Selena says she's much more in control of her emotions and feelings. Take a look.

Apple's press release on Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me read, "After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."

It is set to release globally on Apple TV+ on November 4. The world premiere of My Mind And Me will open the 36th edition of AFI Fest.

