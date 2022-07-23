Selena Gomez's Nana's Hilarious Interruption About ‘That Guy’ In Video Leaves Fans Divided

Hollywood singer Selena Gomez is very active on her social media handle. She often treats fans with some fun videos that are about makeup, cooking and more. The 30-year-old singer leaves no stones unturned in keeping her fans entertained with her videos that give them a sneak peek into the Ice Cream singer's life.

Recently, Selena Gomez took to one of her social media handles and shared a candid blooper wherein she is seen filming a makeup tutorial video with her Rare Beauty products. However, the major highlight of the video was Selena's Nana's question who seems quite interested in her granddaughter's love life.

Selena Gomez shares a fun video featuring her grandma

Recently, Selena Gomez shared a hilarious video that begins with her attempting to film a makeup tutorial. In the clip as Selena begins to do her lipliner in the camera, she is interrupted by a voice in the background which happens to be her grandma's. "So how did you end it with that guy?" the voice asked.

Selena freezes in surprise and before she could figure out what just happened she replied, "Uhh, I'll tell you in a second." The Back to You singer then continued with her makeup. However, in the end, she couldn't resist cracking into laughter seeing her nana's antics. While sharing the clip, Selena wrote in the caption, "When you're about to film your lip routine and...". A hilarious note on her video read, "Thanks, Nana ." Selena's video left all her fans and followers divided as they are curious to know who is the man her Nana is talking about is.

Take a look at the video below:

Selena Gomez on 'tough break up' with Justin Bieber

Gomez was going through a difficult phase of her life when she broke up with Justin Bieber. Talking about the tumultuous phase of her life in The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, the 29-year-old believed that she needed those experiences as she had some "soul searching' to do". By all means, I don’t have life figured out, but I do know that during that time I was learning so much about myself,'' the Grammy-nominated singer added.

She also mentioned her break-up with Justin Bieber which prompted her to question her life choices by stating, ''I was, you know, obviously going through a really tough break-up, and then I was left with the question of my career and where am I gonna go and what’s gonna happen?''