Selena Quintanilla Honoured With Posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award At Grammys 2021

The Grammys 2021 paid homage to late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla by awarding her with the posthumous lifetime achievement award. Selena Quintanilla was only twenty-three years old when she was killed in 1995. Selena is now on the list of lifetime achievements award winners like The Furious Five, Grandmaster Flash, Lionel Hampton, and several others.

Selena Quintanilla honoured at Grammys 2021

Selena Quintanilla's legacy was continued by her fans and her songs like Como La Flor and Amor Prohibido are still a huge hit. Selena won her first Grammy award in the year 1994 in the category of Best Mexican-American Album. The trophy for her lifetime achievement award was given to Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, before the ceremony on Sunday.

The late singer joins the list of fellow lifetime achievements award winners like Lionel Hampton, Salt-N-Pepa, Talking Heads, Marilyn Horne, The Furious Five, and Grandmaster Flash. Daniel Weiss received the Technical Grammy award whereas Ed Cherney, Benny Golson, and Kenny Edmonds won the Trustees Award.

In December 2020, a series based on the life of Selena and her legacy titled Selena: The Series was premiered on Netflix. The show was divided into two parts which cover the struggle and rise of Selena who was later on murdered by her fan club president Yolanda Saldivar in 1995. Selena was only 23 when she was murdered.

Other highlights of Grammys 2021

This year at the Grammys, Beyonce made history by winning the most awards. Popular pop singer Billie Ellish even won the record of the year for the second time in a row. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift became the first female artist to win the award for album of the year, three times. She won the award for her album Folklore.

Taylor Swift by winning this award has set a new record of the most wins by a female artist at the Grammys. Megan Thee Stallion won an award for the Best Rap song this year whereas Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia won the award for Best Pop Vocal Album this year at the Grammys. Harry Styles won the Grammy award for best solo performance for his song Watermelon Sugar.

Image Credits: @DespiertaTvMx Twitter