Selena Quintanilla's Family Remembers Her 'life & Legacy' On 26th Death Anniversary

Selena Quintanilla's family is remembering the late singer on her 26th death anniversary. Selena, known as the "Queen of Tejano," died on March 31, 1995. She rose to prominence in the 1990s as one of the genre's first major female stars. The Quintanilla family paid tribute to the late Queen of Tejano Music on Wednesday by sharing a symbolic video of a glowing purple rose that fades to white.

The rose represents Selena's favourite flower as well as a dream that Selena reportedly had many times before her death. Selena's favourite colours were purple and black. Along with the gripping imagery, they also captioned the post as, "Remembering Selena's life and legacy. ðŸ’œ#Selena26#9497#QueenOfCumbia". Take a look at the post below.

When did Selena die and what about her dream?

Selena Quintanilla was only 23 years old when she was murdered in 1995. According to PEOPLE, Selena was said to have seen a white rose thrown at her in the repeated dream (which terrified the late star), but she could never catch the rose or see who threw it, and the dream was said to have ended with the appearance of a white light every time.

Suzette Quintanilla, Selena's sister, and her brother, A.B. Quintanilla, both paid tribute to their late sister on Instagram, sharing old photos and memories of the singer. Suzette captioned a photo of a white rose, "Te amo y Te extrano... (I love you and miss you)." She also shared her favourite photo of herself and her sister on her Instagram Story. She wrote, "My favourite photo of the two of us. This is something I really miss". A.B., on the other hand, shared an edited image of his sister, noting how much he missed her. Take a look at the posts below.

The Grammys 2021 honoured late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla with a posthumous lifetime achievement award. Selena is now among those who have received lifetime achievement awards, including The Furious Five, Grandmaster Flash, Lionel Hampton, and others. Selena Quintanilla's legacy was carried on by her fans, and her songs such as Como La Flor and Amor Prohibido remain popular. Selena received her first Grammy award in 1994 for Best Mexican-American Album. Before the ceremony on Sunday, the trophy for her lifetime achievement award was presented to Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla.

