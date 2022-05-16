SEVENTEEN Plays With Fire, Smoke, Sun & More In 4th Album 'Face The Sun' Concept Photos

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@pledis_17
After releasing their first English single titled Darl-ing, popular K-pop band SEVENTEEN is now set to release their fourth full-length album titled Face The Sun this month. Consisting of members 13 members namely S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, the band had earlier released teaser pictures to hint at their new concept for the album.
The photos evoked melancholic feelings for their fans as they started theorizing that the band will be showing their darker side in the upcoming album. With elements like sun, fire and more being featured in the photos, the anticipation of the album has doubled within a few days. Recently, SEVENTEEN dropped another set of concept photos to allow fans to dig deeper into their new album.
Taking to their official social media handles, SEVENTEEN dropped a 5-part concept photo series for their upcoming album Face The Sun. Starting off with Ep.1 Control, the members are shown in the presence of a sprawling shadow which represents their fear. In Ep. 2 Shadow, the members are shown being locked away in the shadows indicating they feel trapped by their own fears.
SEVENTEEN (세븐틴) 4th Album 'Face the Sun'— 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) May 12, 2022
Jacket Behind The Scenes ep.2 Shadow
▶ https://t.co/ff80v5L59E
🌤 2022.05.27 1PM (KST)
🌤 2022.05.27 0AM (ET) #SEVENTEEN #세븐틴 #FacetheSun#ep2 #Shadow pic.twitter.com/PHkobS7ImZ
Subsequently, Ep. 3 Ray and Ep. 4 Path shows the members confronting their shadows, successfully breaking free and finally 'facing the Sun'. Finally, Ep. 5 Pioneer shows the revamped personas of the members after emerging stronger from the shadows.
SEVENTEEN (세븐틴) 4th Album 'Face the Sun'— 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) May 12, 2022
Official Photo ep.3 Ray
☀ 2022.05.27 1PM (KST)
☀ 2022.05.27 0AM (ET) #SEVENTEEN #세븐틴#FacetheSun#ep3 #Ray pic.twitter.com/oXzdNZkyeO
SEVENTEEN (세븐틴) 4th Album 'Face the Sun'— 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) May 13, 2022
Official Photo ep.4 Path
☀ 2022.05.27 1PM (KST)
☀ 2022.05.27 0AM (ET) #SEVENTEEN #세븐틴#FacetheSun#ep4 #Path pic.twitter.com/IeCmvDNKkO
Face The Sun is set to release on May 27, 2022, at 9:30 AM IST/1 PM KST. Ahead of its release, the album has broken the band's personal record by surpassing 1.74 million pre-orders within its first week.
SEVENTEEN (세븐틴) 4th Album 'Face the Sun'— 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) May 15, 2022
Official Photo ep.5 Pioneer
☀ 2022.05.27 1PM (KST)
☀ 2022.05.27 0AM (ET) #SEVENTEEN #세븐틴#FacetheSun#ep5 #Pioneer pic.twitter.com/3EdSzrnHlX
SEVENTEEN (세븐틴) 4th Album 'Face the Sun'— 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) May 14, 2022
Official Photo ep.5 Pioneer#SCOUPS #JEONGHAN #JOSHUA
☀ 2022.05.27 1PM (KST)
☀ 2022.05.27 0AM (ET) #SEVENTEEN #세븐틴#FacetheSun#ep5 #Pioneer pic.twitter.com/Vo5VwFqJUf
After the concept photos were released, fans were quick to take to social media to present their theories and speculations about the album. One fan tweeted, ''I’m still standing by my initial assumption that #FaceTheSun will be a continuation of An Ode, and there will be a dark TT similar to Fear with a sinister meaning that gets overlooked by their striking performance & charisma,'' while many commended the members' unique looks and fashion for the comeback.
What is happening....theres so much yes in one picture hahaha— 🐓👑 Sarah (@W_makesmeO_o) May 15, 2022
so they will face the sun with motorbikes???? pic.twitter.com/tbsBDU1xGn— 🌙🐯 (@apeachoom) May 15, 2022
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.