SEVENTEEN Plays With Fire, Smoke, Sun & More In 4th Album 'Face The Sun' Concept Photos

After releasing their first English single titled Darl-ing, popular K-pop band SEVENTEEN is now set to release their fourth full-length album titled Face The Sun this month. Consisting of members 13 members namely S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, the band had earlier released teaser pictures to hint at their new concept for the album.

The photos evoked melancholic feelings for their fans as they started theorizing that the band will be showing their darker side in the upcoming album. With elements like sun, fire and more being featured in the photos, the anticipation of the album has doubled within a few days. Recently, SEVENTEEN dropped another set of concept photos to allow fans to dig deeper into their new album.

SEVENTEEN's Face The Sun concept photos

Taking to their official social media handles, SEVENTEEN dropped a 5-part concept photo series for their upcoming album Face The Sun. Starting off with Ep.1 Control, the members are shown in the presence of a sprawling shadow which represents their fear. In Ep. 2 Shadow, the members are shown being locked away in the shadows indicating they feel trapped by their own fears.

Subsequently, Ep. 3 Ray and Ep. 4 Path shows the members confronting their shadows, successfully breaking free and finally 'facing the Sun'. Finally, Ep. 5 Pioneer shows the revamped personas of the members after emerging stronger from the shadows.

Face The Sun is set to release on May 27, 2022, at 9:30 AM IST/1 PM KST. Ahead of its release, the album has broken the band's personal record by surpassing 1.74 million pre-orders within its first week.

After the concept photos were released, fans were quick to take to social media to present their theories and speculations about the album. One fan tweeted, ''I’m still standing by my initial assumption that #FaceTheSun will be a continuation of An Ode, and there will be a dark TT similar to Fear with a sinister meaning that gets overlooked by their striking performance & charisma,'' while many commended the members' unique looks and fashion for the comeback.

What is happening....theres so much yes in one picture hahaha — 🐓👑 Sarah (@W_makesmeO_o) May 15, 2022

so they will face the sun with motorbikes???? pic.twitter.com/tbsBDU1xGn — 🌙🐯 (@apeachoom) May 15, 2022

