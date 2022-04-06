Seventeen Rapper Wonwoo’s Mother Passes Away; Entertainment Agency Releases Statement

It was recently revealed that the mother of Wonwoo, one of the members of the South Korean boy band, Seventeen passed away due to an illness. The entertainment agency, Pledis Entertainment, which formed the band recently issued a statement announcing the demise of the rapper's mother while urging the fans for their kind consideration and support towards the rapper and his family.

Seventeen member Wonwoo's mother dies due to an illness

According to the reports by Pinkvilla, Pledis Entertainment, the agency managing the South Korean boy band recently issued a statement revealing that Wonwoo's mother passed away on April 6, 2022 in the morning. While they did not reveal the reason behind her death, they mentioned that she died due to an illness. They further informed that the Seventeen rapper Wonwoo was currently at the funeral hall and added that the funeral will be held with the family and close friends. They even urged the fans to let the rapper mourn the loss of his mother with his family while asking them to extend their kind consideration and support. The statement read-

"Obituary - Mother of SEVENTEEN Member WONWOO Hello. This is PLEDIS Entertainment. SEVENTEEN member WONWOO’s mother passed away this morning from an illness. WONWOO is currently at the funeral hall, and the funeral will be held with family and close friends. We ask for your kind consideration and support so that WONWOO can have a period of mourning with his family. May she rest in peace.”

More about Seventeen

Formed by Pledis Entertainment, the band consists of thirteen members namely S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The band received widespread acclaim with their debut album 17 Carat which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US. It is a lesser-known fact that their debut album also featured on Billboard's "10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015" chart. The band performs as one group along with the members divided into three units including 'Hip-Hop Team', 'Vocal Team', and 'Performance Team'.

Image: Instagram/@everyone_woo