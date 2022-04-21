SEVENTEEN To Drop 4th Full-length Album 'Face The Sun'; Fans Theorize If It's Dark Concept

K-pop band SEVENTEEN is all set to make their highly anticipated comeback next month. The band will be releasing their fourth full-length album titled Face The Sun. Debuted in 2015 under Pledis Entertainment, the band consists of 13 members namely S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

Before the fourth album, the band stepped into their new era by releasing their first English-language single Darl+ing. The track landed itself in the Top 10 of iTunes Top Songs Chart across 46 countries/regions around the world. With the announcement of the upcoming album, fans were quick to find a link between Darl+ing and Face The Sun.

SEVENTEEN to release 'Face The Sun'

The official social media handle of SEVENTEEN shared the release date of the upcoming fourth album Face The Sun. They also shared a cryptic glimpse into the concept that incorporated stunning stills of ropes, the sun, a map and more. Indicating a darker concept, the band will be unveiling their personal stories in the album which were hidden from the fans for several years. The album is set to release on May 27, 2022, at 9:30 AM IST/1 PM KST.

Fans theorize 'Face The Sun' concept

Many were quick to put forth their theories about the upcoming album after looking at the cryptic image. One user wrote, ''Face the sun? Like focusing on the bright side of life. Is that the message? Anyways, I really love the name of the album, very positive and pretty.'' while another wrote, ''Now it makes sense why the sun was there everywhere in the mv...it was bugging me from the day 1 now it's cleared!''

Now it makes sense why the sun was there everywhere in the mv...it was bugging me from the day 1 now it's cleared!#SEVENTEEN #FacetheSun pic.twitter.com/Hk099mUjfj — ig together_nowunited (@uniter_kpop7) April 21, 2022

Another fan believed that the upcoming album will be a continuation of the 2019 single Fear as they tweeted, ''Mark my words this title will be a continuation of Fear''.

OMG new era is coming!! #FacetheSun #SEVENTEEN — Ai Hara 𖧷 Back to Cubic Again (@ailovegyu) April 21, 2022

Diving deeper into the concept theories, one fan tweeted, ''i knew it! they pre-release Darl+ing since it's a light concept... and the upcoming 4th full album Face the Sun is a dark concept I'm curious about what story they will portray this time or is it a continuation from darling mv?''.

i knew it! they pre-release Darl+ing since it's a light concept... and the upcoming 4th full album Face the Sun is a dark concept 😍🤍🖤 I'm curious about what story they will portray this time or is it a continuation from darling mv? — ᴄhazz ☾⁎⁺⚝⋆. | darl𖧷ing face the sun ☀️ (@kaiaxiii) April 21, 2022

(With inputs from PR)

Photo courtesy: PLEDIS Entertainment