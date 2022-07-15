SEVENTEEN Unveils Much-awaited '_WORLD' Music Video Teaser From 'SECTOR 17' Album; Watch

The popular K-pop group SEVENTEEN was recently in the news after they announced the release of their repackaged album SECTOR 17. The album is set to release on July 18 and fans are over the moon as they eagerly await its release. The band has now unveiled the teaser of the music video of their song _WORLD from the album, piquing fans' interest in the album release in just a few days.

SEVENTEEN unveils new music video teaser of _WORLD

The intriguing clip saw the much-loved members of the band stepping out of a vehicle as they arrived at an unknown location. The camera focused on them individually at first, before including all 13 of them in the frame. There was sand all around them and fans then got a glimpse of a billboard behind them, that read, "WELCOME TO _WORLD".

Several fans were over the moon after the teaser was released online and expressed their excitement about its release. SECTOR 17 is a deluxe edition of their record-setting fourth album Face the Sun. The video has already received over half-a-million views on YouTube, with over 100K likes.

Watch the _WORLD music video teaser here

SEVENTEEN was recently the talk of the town as they left their fans in awe of their 'SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN] - Seoul'. It was held on June 25 and 26 and left 35,000 fans present at the location grooving to their tracks. They also organised a live stream of the offline concert and let their fans from across the globe be part of the unique experience. This marked the largest concert to take place in person in Korea since the pandemic shook the world to its core.

The group aced their tightly-choreographed routines to hit numbers including March, HOT, MOONWALKER, HIT and many more. However, what won the hearts of fans was the warm speech given by the K-Pop group. The band's vocal unit leader WOOZI said, "We woke up with every part of our body aching after the first day. So today, we danced even harder. You are the source of all our energy."