Seventeen's Agency Pledis Defends K-Pop Star Mingyu After Bullying Accusation Against Him

Popular K-Pop boyband Seventeen's Mingyu has recently been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. The singer was accused of being a bully back in his school days. One of Mingyu's former classmates accused him of being a part of the group that bullied her in elementary and middle school. The initial accusation regarding the same was made on February 22 and now Seventeen's agency has released a public statement defending Mingyu's bullying past.

Mingyu's scandal about bullying his classmate

According to a report by Soompi, the girl who accused Mingyu stated that since elementary school, Mingyu was good at soccer and was a part of the group of delinquents. She further wrote that in her first year of middle school, there was a time when the scary kids and older students stopped her on her way home from school and took her money, and verbally abused her as well. In addition to this, the unnamed girl also accused the K-Pop star of throwing a bottle at her face and laughed as well when it hit the mark. She also accused him of having robbed her and using the same money to go to his idol group practices.

All the claims were denied by Mingyu's agency Pledis back in February and the reports were labelled as groundless and completely false. The talent management agency issued another statement earlier this week clearing the air, stating that although the victim and Mingyu attended the same school, the girl wrote about her personal experiences and they had nothing to do specifically with Mingyu himself.

The statement read that the talent management agency met with the victim several times and verified the facts and as a result of that process, they resolved misunderstandings regarding this matter and mutually agreed to conclude the situation. The statement further explained that although the accuser did go through various personal matters in middle school, they were unrelated to Mingyu and it was just posted to make everyone aware of what transpired with her during that time. They concluded by writing that they have contacted and discussed with everyone from the original post whose identities could be confirmed and that they will share a separate statement in the future regarding additionally verified matters.

Image Credits: Mingyu Official Instagram Account