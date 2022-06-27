SEVENTEEN’s Be The Sun World Tour: BTS Jungkook, NCT/WayV & More Attend Seoul Concert

K-pop SEVENTEEN's second and final in-person show in Seoul turned grand after various k-pop sensations were present to cheer for the band. SEVENTEEN's recently opened their 2022 world tour 'Be The Sun' in Seoul from June 25-26 at the Gocheok Sky Dome. For the unversed, the world tour will take place in 20 cities across the globe including in North America and Asia.

The band received support from BTS member Jungkook who was among the invitees for the concert. On June 26, on HYBE’s Instagram account, a photo taken with BTS’ Jungkook and SEVENTEEN members was uploaded that left fans excited. Not just did he lends his support to the band ahead of the performance, but he even cheered for them on his Instagram story by recording the entire view of the concert hall.

SEVENTEEN's band concert witness other stars in attendance

Not just this, the famous band also uploaded selfies with Jungkook along with NCT/WayV members. During the concert, the band members gave a splendid performance that couldn't take their eyes off of the show, and the fans were spotted roaring praise and applause for them.

The band SEVENTEEN consists of thirteen members including S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino who made their per-packed debut in 2015 with the extended play (EP)17 Carat. The show, which was also live-streamed on Weverse across the globe, went on for around four hours.

Fans were quick enough to comment on the friendship between all the K-pop stars while expressing their love. One of the users shared Jungkook's looks from the concert and wrote, "Jk look at seventeen' concert!" Another user who was completely surprised to know about Jungkook's visit to the concert wrote, "M BACK FROM BEING DEAD..... JUNGKOOK WENT TO SEVENTEEN CONCERTS AND NO ONE TOLD ME." A third user reacted to the viral pictures and wrote, "THEY ALL WENT TO SEVENTEEN CONCERT?!?"

Jk look at seventeen' concert ! pic.twitter.com/HKYyNpDPs9 — Khin Khin (@KhinKhi53744258) June 27, 2022

IM BACK FROM BEING DEAD..... JUNGKOOK WENT TO SEVENTEEN CONCERT AND NO ONE TOLD ME — johana • btsvt au • SCHOOL DAY BISH (@JoshuasSoulmate) June 27, 2022

THEY ALL WENT TO SEVENTEEN CONCERT?!? — Park Dani⁷ 🏳️‍🌈 (@DanielaReyes199) June 27, 2022

Seventeen really collected whole kpop in their concert ❤️ — Aalu ki crush 🏳️‍🌈 (@Aalu_loves_you) June 27, 2022

Meanwhile, according to PTI, putting up this concert was very challenging, said S.Coups, "We are meeting after 2 years and 4 months. I'm happy that I'm a singer and an idol. It is a great profession to be an idol. I will never get this kind of love in another job". "We want to be the best in our field. We are happy that the CARATs who came to see us are happy. We will do our best to make you proud. I will continue to be the proud leader of SEVENTEEN," he added. The show tracklist included songs such as Rock With You, 2 Minus 1, Moonwalker, GAM3 BO1, Back It Up, Mansae, Very Nice, Shadow, and Crush, among others.

