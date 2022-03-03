SEVENTEEN's Hoshi Tests Positive For COVID-19; Fans Pray For Singer's Speedy Recovery

The perils put forth by the COVID-19 pandemic does not seem to subside and people are advised to take all necessary precautions to remain safe. South Korea is reportedly witnessing a surge in caseload with many celebrities contracting the virus. Many K-pop singers have contracted the coronavirus in recent days. After BTS' V and SEVENTEEN's Vernon, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi has now been diagnosed positive for COVID-19.

Hoshi tests positive for COVID-19

As per a report by Soompi, Hoshi's agency PLEDIS Entertainment released an official statement to inform the singer's fans regarding his health. The agency revealed that Hoshi experienced some symptoms, including cough and a sore throat. The statement further noted that Hoshi will not be a part of SEVENTEEN's activities until his recovery. Take a look at the statement:

Hello, This is PLEDIS ENtertainment. We would like to provide you with tinvormation on SEVENTEEN member Hoshi being diagnosed with COVID-19 as well as adjustments in his activities. Starting the afternoon of March 2 (Wednesday), Hoshi experienced [symptoms of] a cough and a sore throat, so he used a self-testing kit and checked that he tested positive. He immediatey carried out a PCR test and in the morning of March 3 (Thursday), he tested positive for COVID-19. Currently , Hoshi has no other symptoms besides a cough and a sore throat, so he is receiving treatment at home. All the SEVENTEEN members besides Wonwoo and Vernon checked that they tested negative through the tests they preemptively carried out using self-testing kits on the afternooon of March 2 (Wednesday), and they do not have any symptoms. Due to this, it will be difficult for Hoshi to [articipate in SEVENTEEN's future scheduled activities in the meantime. We will inform you once more when the artist will resume his activities. The agency places the health of the artist as our highest priority, and we do our best to support Hoshi's treatment and recovery so that he can greet fans in a healthy state. Furthermore, we will dutifully cooperate with the government health authorities' requests and guidelines. Thank you.

Soon after the statement was released, Hoshi's fans took to Twitter to wish their favourite artists a speedy recovery. While some prayed for his quick recovery, others revisited his old videos and shared them. Here's how Hoshi's fans reacted on Twitter.

get well soon, hoshi!!! praying for your speed recovery, luv 💗 @pledis_17 pic.twitter.com/PeMIqFrJHs — ai | med school 📚 🩺 (@miss_svtmafia) March 3, 2022

Image: Instagram/@ho5hi_kwon