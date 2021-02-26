Seventeen's Mingyu Accused Of Sexual Harassment; Here's What You Need To Know

A new major accusation has been made against Seventeen’s Mingyu, with the pop star being previously accused of allegedly bullying his classmates and belonging to a delinquent group from the time when he was in middle school. The new accusations are even more serious, with the claims alleging that he had sexually harassed a female student from the time of his middle school. The person who has made the accusation has explained in detail about the nature of his harassment and the ordeal that she has suffered because of that.

Seventeen’s Mingyu accused of sexual harassment

Mingyu has received a lot of success and fame owing to the success that his band Seventeen has received. However, multiple accusations have been made against him that have created trouble for him and the band as a whole. Recently, the accusation of him being a part of a delinquent group was made on a popular community site in the country, according to meaww.com. The new accusation against him levelled by a woman claims that he had harassed her sexually, which also happens to be from the time when he was in middle school.

According to a report shared by allkpop.com, the woman who made these accusations claimed that she has been suffering from anxiety and depression and was opening up about her experience so that “people can know”. She said that apart from bullying, he also allegedly made sexual jokes around her. She also said that he would make those jokes even when the teacher used to be present in the class, up to the point that they would have to stop him from making those jokes. She lastly claimed that while the situation was not bad when the teachers were around, he would return to this behaviour in their absence.

The previous allegations that had been made against Mingyu regarding his alleged bullying were refuted by his agency and said to be false. They said that the accusations made against him were “completely false and have no basis”. However, the agency and the star are yet to make a statement on these new allegations of sexual harassment.

