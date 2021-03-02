'Shaadi Hone Wali Hai' Song Featuring Awez Darbar, Ishaan Khan And Abhinav Shekha Is Out

The song, Shaadi Hone Wali Hai released on March 1, 2021. The song features Awez Darbar, Ishaan Khan and Abhinav Shekha among others. It is sung by Ishaan Khan. The song has crossed more than 1.5 million views since it was released on Monday.

Shaadi Hone Wali Hai song feat Awez Darbar, Ishaan Khan and Abhinav Shekha

Shaadi Hone Wali Hai song's music is given by Vikram Montrose and lyrics are penned by Goldie. The story of the song follows a funny warning that the friends of the groom give him before his marriage. They do so by having a small performance during his wedding festivities. Later, all their friends take part in their wedding happily. The song also features Ankur Varma and Aman Sandhu. Take a look at the Shaadi Hone Wali Hai video below.

Awez Darbar had shared the teaser of the song on his Instagram handle on February 24. Sharing a small clip of the song, in his caption, he teased his fans by writing, “Kiski Shaadi hone wali hai?” He urged his fans to tell him what they thought about the teaser. He also said that the song would be released on March 1, 2021. He mentioned that the video of the song was directed by United White Flag. He wrote, “Outfit @bhanudesignerstudio” and tagged others such as @ramjigulatiofficial @mikhil007 @mkblive @blivemusic.in @blivemediabox. Fans expressed their excitement about the same in the comments section.

More about Awez Darbar

Son of National Award-winning music composer Ismail Darbar, Awez Darbar is a Mumbai-based dancer, choreographer, and social media influencer. He has received fame through TikTok. He has two YouTube channels – Awez Darbar and BYOU IN. BYOU is a dance academy that is located in Mumbai and is a joint venture started by Zaid Darbar and himself.

He has collaborated with celebrities like Dhvani Bhanushali for her song Na Ja Tu and Nora Fatehi for the song Garmi and Saki Saki. He has also collaborated with his girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar for songs like Mera Mehboob, Baby Bewafa, and Kisi Aur Naal. He has also featured in other songs such as Ghar Aaya Mera Pardesi and more.

