Shaan Drops 'Tanha Dil Tanha Safar' With Music Video Highlighting Mental Health; Watch

Singer Shaan has ended the longing of his fans as he finally released his iconic Tanha Dil makeover song titled Tanha Dil Tanha Safar. The new version of the song that made the singer a household name came after 20 years along with a music video featuring the singer itself. As revealed earlier by the singer, the revamped version highlighted mental health and the music video depicts the same.

Shaan releases 'Tanha Dil Tanha Safar'

Taking to his Instagram handle on November 9, the 49-year-old singer announced that he has finally dropped his hotly-anticipated track Tanha Dil Tanha Safar. Sharing a brief sneak peek into the music video, he wrote, "Your longing for Tanha Dil Tanha Safar ends here. Music produced by the ace @salimmerchant and directed by the very talented @@iqbaalrizzvi[sic]."

The music video depicts depression in everyday life and how people effectively mask it in social settings. However, they have to deal with the mental state alone. In one of the scenes, the singer also depicted depression as being trapped between two walls as they close in on him.

Earlier in an interview with ANI, the singer had shared his thought process of bringing back the magic of the soulful track after 20 years. The new version will focus on people dealing with depression whilst going through their daily life activities. He also talked about approaching the matter sensitively in his track by saying, "Releasing the new version of Tanha Dil had been on my mind for a while and coincidentally it's happening 20 years after the first track. We have tried to deal with a delicate topic sensitively and I hope people apart from enjoying the song, imbibe the message as well." He continued, "Mental Health is a long and hard condition to deal with but there always is a light at the end of the tunnel. Our song earnestly deals with the issue and I hope it brings a smile on people's faces... Don't let them Struggle in silence, together let's make them #SayYesToLife."

More on Shaan

Touted as one of the most renowned singers in the 2000s and the 2010s, Shaan had a flourishing career as a playback singer in Bollywood. Some of his popular songs include Yeh Hawayein, Apni Yaadon Ko, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, Kuch To Hua Hai and more. Recently, he released his new track Aaj Baaja Tui Dhaak in collaboration with several notable singers.

(Image: Instagram/@singer_shaan)