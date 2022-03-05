The legendary pop singer, Bappi Lahiri's demise has left every in a state of shock. Lahiri's contribution to cinema is unparalleled as he was the one who popularized the use of synthesised disco music in the Indian music industry. He breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital on February 15, 2022. Often known as Bappida, the iconic singer was admitted to CitiCare hospital in Juhu. As per the doctors, the legend died of OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) shortly before midnight. Many singers, close friends and B-town celebrities paid a heartfelt tribute to the iconic singer.

Shaan Mukherji pays tribute to Bappi Lahiri with 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai' in Dubai

Meanwhile, singer Shaan Mukherji, who is currently in Dubai for his show, paid a heartfelt tribute to Bappi Lahiri. In a recent video, shared by the singer on his Instagram handle, Shaan could be seen enjoying a soundcheck ahead of his show in Dubai Tennis Stadium. The video features a huge stage with a vast setup of musical instruments. During the soundcheck, Shaan, who is known for his hit songs like 'Chand Sifarish', 'Aaj Unse Milna Hai', and more, remembered his late colleague by singing the latter's hit track, 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai'.

Fans say 'Too many emotions'

With the post, Shaan Mukherji wrote in the caption, "Soundcheck with #Bappida’s Yaad Aa Raha hai .. ( a special tribute to @bappilahiri_official_ ) all geared up for tonight Show the in #Dubai with @paponmusic at #dubaitennisstadium". Fans poured love and some even got emotional on the singer's tribute to Bappida. One wrote in the comment section, "@singer_shaan You are simply a legend. Sounding Gold", another one commented, "Too many emotions", while some even dropped hearts to the post.

Shaan releases 'Shiva Yajur Mantra' on Maha Shivratri

Recently, the playback singer released his “Shiva Yajur Mantra” on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Sharing the same on his Instagram handle, Shaan wrote, "On this auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri may Lord Shiva grant all your wishes. Listen to my rendition of the devotional “Shiva Yajur Mantra” - '𝐊𝐚𝐫𝐩𝐮𝐫 𝐆𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐦'. Song out now on my YouTube channel and all your favourite streaming platforms! @haripremfilms @shaanmusiclabel @debanjalibjoshi".

