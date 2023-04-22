Shaan Hits Back At Trolls Commenting On His Eid Photo: Aapki Soch Aapko Mubarak

Shaan hit back at trolls who criticised him for wishing Eid Mubarak to his fans and followers with a picture in a skull cap. Earlier in the day, Shaan had shared a photo wearing a skull cap and wished fans on the festival. Later, he provided a clarification about the picture in question. He also upheld the tenet of secularism, stating that he respected all religions and festivals equally.

Shaan's Eid Mubarak post

Shaan's simple Eid Mubarak post featured a picture of him dressed in a kurta and a matching skull cap as he prayed. The simple caption to the post read, "Eid Mubarak to You and Your family (sic)." The comments section was soon filled with trolls criticising him for wearing the skull cap in his Eid wish. Shaan gave a befitting reply and mentioned how he was always taught to respect all religions equally.

Shaan clarifies his stance

Shaan soon took to his Instagram handle, this time to share a roughly six-minute video in which he provided a clarification for the picture while also simultaneously putting the trolls in their place. Shaan revealed that the allegedly offensive photo was actually three-years-old and a still from one of his songs Karam Karde. The singer said he simply found the picture to be occasion appropriate and so decided to post it to extend his wishes on Eid.

Shaan went on to comment on the behaviour of haters, recalling his own secular upbringing. Shaan proudly shared how he had been brought up to celebrate every festival and respect all religions. He also spkoe about how every Indian should hold these beliefs. Leaving the trolls to their devices, Shaan said, "Aapki soch aapko mubarak."

Shaan is primarily a Bollywodd singer who has also enjoyed an expansive cross-country career in music. The singer has also dabbled in acting, having made cameos in films like Secret Superstar and Helicopter Eela. He has also had an extensive career in television, featuring in multiple singing reality television shows as host.

