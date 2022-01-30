Shaan On Lack Of Originality In Music Industry: 'Everyone's Trying To Be Arijit Singh'

Shaan is one of the leading playback singers of Bollywood and has lent his voice to several charts topping songs over the years. In a recent media interaction, the singer opened up about the new generation of singers in the music industry and pointed out that there was a lack of originality. Shaan said that young male singers had tremendous pressure to sound like good singers and everyone is trying to be Arijit Singh.

Shaan talks about the lack of originality in the Hindi music industry

In a media interaction shared by Hindustan Times, Shaan said that there was tremendous pressure to sound like a singer, especially for the male singers. He added that everyone was trying to be the next Arijit Singh and failed to get their own identity. The singer further explained that the problem was present even in the '80s and 90's when everyone had to sound like (singers) Kishore Kumar or Mohammed Rafi.

He added, " That pressure was present even when Sonu (Nigam) entered that music scene. But when Kunal (Ganjawala), KK and I entered the industry, that pressure was not there to sound like someone." Shaan said that the same trend has returned and as result, all the songs that are being produced are monotonous.

Shaan on the work front

Shaan will has been roped to play a pivotal role in the upcoming musical drama Hindi-Telugu musical Music School. The movie will be helmed by Papa Rao Biyyala and prolific Indian composer Ilaiyaraaja, who is also known as the Maestro has written 12 original songs for the project. As per Deadline, Sharman Joshi and Shriya Saran have been cast as the main lead of the movie and Shaan will play the role of Saran’s characters ex-boyfriend.

Shaan will also be lending his voice for a song in the movie. The musical drama is about the pressure of the unimaginative education system on children, which aims only to make them doctors or engineers, leaving no time for art or sport. The singer recently released a revamped version of his iconic song Tanha Dil Tanha Safar which was originally released 20 years back.

Image: Instagram/@singer_shaan