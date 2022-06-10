Shaan Says He 'got Full Body Check-up Done' Post KK's Death; 'Got Messages From People..'

Singer Shaan recently opened up about how his family and fans have been asking him to take care of his health post-KK's death, who died of sudden cardiac problems on May 31. Doctors who performed KK's autopsy revealed that the Dil Ibaadat singer died of several heart blockages and could have been saved if cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was performed on time, adding, "prolonged cardiac problems also remained unaddressed."

Shaan recently revealed that post-KK's demise, his children, Soham Mukherjee and Shubh Mukherjee, insisted that he gets a check-up done after which he took out time for the same and also requested others to get their routine check-ups done.

Shaan says he 'got full body check-up done' post-KK's death

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shaan stated that a lot of people texted him to 'take care' of himself, adding, "My children were also insisting, so I especially went to Mumbai for a day and had a heart check-up." Urging people to get their routine check-ups done, the singer said, "If you are post 40, you should not take a chance and get a checkup done every two years."

Opening up about his friend's death, the 49-year-old said, "It's frustrating that this could happen, someone could have pointed it out. He himself couldn't understand. He was hurting in his back and shoulder but kept taking acidity medicines.' He asserted that he is sad, but also frustrated and upset that so many people were with him, that it didn't come to anyone's mind that he should have had a heart checkup.

Shaan questions lapse in arrangements at a concert where KK was performing

Shaan even questioned the lapse in arrangements at the concert where KK performed in Kolkata. He told the publication that you take so many permissions, and it's expensive to put up a show. He continued by saying that having an ambulance there is a part of the procedure and every event company has to provide these things, but over the years there comes complacency in these arrangements.

Recently, Shaan took to his Instagram handle and shared a video from one of his recent performances where he was seen paying his heartfelt tribute to KK by singing one of his songs. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Remembering Kakes. Don’t know why but that’s what call him .. Kakes".

More on KK's death

Late singer KK was performing at Nazrul Mancha, an auditorium in south Kolkata, prior to his death. The singer fell ill after reaching the hotel he was staying at. He was soon rushed to the CMRI hospital, where the singer was declared dead on arrival. The singer's last rites were held in Versova, Mumbai, on June 2, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@KK_LIVE_NOW/@Singer_Shaan