Shaan To Release New Version Of His Song 'Tanha Dil' Highlighting Mental Health

Indian singer Shaan is gearing up to treat his fans with a revamped edition of his iconic song Tanha Dil which made him a household name in the 2000s. The new version will address the topic of Mental health. The idea of creating a new version was born after witnessing a spike in issues related to mental health owing to the pandemic which caused many people to isolate themselves. The singer recently opened up about reviving the magic from 20 years ago to address a relevant topic.

Shaan on releasing 'Tanha Dil' new version

According to a report from ANI, the 49-year-old singer appeared excited to release the new avatar of his iconic song Tanha Dil Tanha Safar. The announcement came after the song clocked in 20 years. Talking about the song, he revealed that the idea of releasing a new version was on his mind for a while by stating, ''Releasing the new version of Tanha Dil had been on my mind for a while and coincidentally it's happening 20 years after the first track. We have tried to deal with a delicate topic sensitively and I hope people apart from enjoying the song, imbibe the message as well.''

He also acknowledged the struggles faced by people while battling mental health issues such as depression. However, he also believed that there is a light at the end of the tunnel by stating, ''Mental Health is a long and hard condition to deal with but there always is a light at the end of the tunnel.'' He added, ''Our song earnestly deals with the issue and I hope it brings a smile on people's faces... Don't let them Struggle in silence, together let's make them #SayYesToLife.''

More on Shaan

Touted as one of the most renowned singers in the 2000s and the 2010s, Shaan had a flourishing career as a playback singer in Bollywood. Some of his popular songs include Yeh Hawayein, Apni Yaadon Ko, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, Kuch To Hua Hai and more. Recently, he released his new track Aaj Baaja Tui Dhaak in collaboration with several notable singers. The song was greatly appreciated by his fans as he took to his Instagram to thank them.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image: Facebook/@shaan)