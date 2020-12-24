Shaheer Sheikh & Rashami's 'Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri' Sets The Internet On Fire; See Tweets

Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri is a recent upbeat number which has been gaining a lot of attention across social media platforms. Its popularity is mainly due to the star cast which includes television’s stars, Shaheer Sheikh and Rashami Desai. Bollywood actor and fashionista Sana Saeed is also a part of the music video released by Palaash Muchhal. This song has been receiving mixed reactions from the netizens for its catchy and unique tune.

Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri music video reactions

Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri is a catchy party song which released on December 24, 2020, on the video streaming platform, YouTube. In the video released, actor Shaheer Sheikh, Sana Saeed, and Rashami Desai are seen pulling off a tough dance number along with the artist, Palaash Muchhal.

The song showcases these television stars in a cool attire which has been created with a bunch of dazzling baggy garments. Rashami’s golden outfit, paired smartly with unique ripped joggers, stands out in the video. A few background dancers are also spotted in various segments of Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri, adding energy and unique touch to the music video. The hip hop song has quirky lyrics which is sure to strike a chord in the minds of the listeners.

The beats of Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri are one of the many attractions that have been keeping the people hooked. Some of the netizens are of the stance the song will be played on loop as it has an addictive melody and tuning. Most of the fans are excited about the cast of the song, who has been doing a commendable job with the right attitude and zealous dance moves.

Shaheer Sheikh and Rashami Desai’s pairing is also receiving a lot of appreciation online. Most of the fans like the chemistry between the two actors as they are both spotted together in most frames. Sana Saeed’s natural attitude and gorgeous outfits have also managed to gain attention as people feel she is the perfect fit for this new dance number. Have a look at a few reactions to the song Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri from Twitter, here.

Rashami's moves are outstanding 😭❤. I love this song. Raat ko headphones lagakar ghar me dance karungi 😂#AbKyaJaanLegiMeri #RashamiDesai — Aysha ( The RD FanClub 💫❤) (@ayshahabib11) December 24, 2020

Rashami’s moves were amazinggg ❤️

Song is good and peppy too 🥰#RashamiDesai #AbKyaJaanLegiMeri



AB KYA JAAN LEGI MERI (Official Video) Palaash Muchhal | Rashami Desai |... https://t.co/XLYfzq1iEs via @YouTube — Pakhi 🌸 (@_nnyctophile) December 24, 2020

The Bawse in a Bawsy avatar.



Shaheer was amazing throughout the MV by his swaggy expression & dashing moves.



S.P.E.L.L B.O.U.N.D



📎https://t.co/WLfumFRT2d@Shaheer_S#ShaheerSheikh #AbKyaJaanLegiMeri pic.twitter.com/OpGn8Nxthl — ShaheerSays (@SayingsOfShah) December 24, 2020

You did something new & nw you knew it @Shaheer_S it was nice to see you as a hip hopper, you killed it with ur swag⚡️♥️

Only one thing nxt time wanna see ur moves more with the same swag,yes I’ll be waiting ♥️#ShaheerSheikh #AbKyaJaanLegiMeri pic.twitter.com/FHOwb5VMOd — ᴺᴵᴰᴴᴬ🧣 (@itzcooltobekind) December 24, 2020

Just watched " Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri " and loved it.✨✨✨



Bang on performance !!!

Rashami and Shaheer's killer moves & expression were 🔥🔥🔥🔥#AbKyaJaanLegiMeri #RashamiDesai #ShaheerSheikh #AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/R0t1ONilK1 — Asim Riaz (@AsimRiazs) December 24, 2020

I'm Amazed to see Rashami's dance Moves She's a Brilliant Dancer Must Not As Her Fan But a Neutral Viewer She Just Nailed it Her Expression & the Song lyrics music was very Nice i got a New Party Song WoOhoO 😚#RashamiDesai @TheRashamiDesai #AbKyaJaanLegiMeri pic.twitter.com/xt80ak5ig0 — Maya (@Maya_Rajvanshii) December 24, 2020

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (Pal Music)

