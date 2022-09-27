Shakira & Ex-Gerard Pique Spotted Together At Son's Baseball Game, Duo Maintain Distance

It's been months since Shakira parted ways with her longtime boyfriend and FC Barcelona star Gerard Pique. This came after a report in El Periodico alleged that Pique was involved in adultery. However, months after their breakup, the duo were spotted together watching their son play baseball, but TMZ reported that both of them kept well away from each other.

Shakira-Gerard Pique spotted together

On Saturday, Shakira and Gerard Pique were spotted watching their 9-year-old son, Milan, play baseball in Barcelona. As per the report, the estranged couple watched their son in action while maintaining a considerable gap between them. The Hips don't Lie hitmaker arrived with some of her friends and her mother, sitting on one side of the stands, while Gerard sat on the other side with his mother.

The humor Shakira has is wicked.

I didn’t know she is the funny one in that past relationship 😂



Hope Gerard Pique finds it funny too.

But, he looks miserable based on shots so, I think not. pic.twitter.com/gO4yquZYa9 — Hindi Silencio (@hindisilencio) September 26, 2022

The 45-year-old star even spent some alone time in the dugout too and a source informed the entertainment outlet that she and Pique didn't look at each other the entire game.

Shakira breaks silence on split with Gerard Pique

Last week, in a conversation with Elle Magazine, Shakira broke her silence over her split with Gerard Pique. Revealing how she is processing things after break up, she mentioned that the separation was not only tough for her but for her kids, Sasha and Milan, as well. Calling it 'incredibly difficult', she added, "I've remained quiet and just tried to process it all. It's been tough not only for me but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult."

"And I've tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and protect them because that's my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?" she further stated.

It was on June 4, when the Waka Waka crooner released an official confirmation via her publicist that she was parting ways with Gerard Pique.

"We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding," the statement read.

Image: Instagram@3gerardpique