Shakira Clicked Looking 'sad' After Video Of Ex Gerard Pique Kissing New GF Surfaces

Amid the allegations of infidelity, pop star Shakira parted ways with her longtime boyfriend and FC Barcelona star Gerard Pique, bringing an end to their 11-year-long relationship. Just two months after their breakup, it was reported that the latter found a new ladylove. According to The Sun, the footballer is secretly dating a 23-year-old PR student named Clara Chia Marti, who is said to have met Pique while working at his production company Kosmos.

Recently a picture went viral on social media which saw the Barcelona FC defender kissing his new girlfriend at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia. As reported by the paparazzi Jordi Martin, who works for the Spanish TV programme El Gordo y La Flaca, days after the picture surfaced online, the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker was pictured looking 'sad' while taking a stroll at a part with her kids. Take a look:

Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, "I've been behind @shakira for 12 years. I've followed her halfway around the world. The day after the footage of Pique kissing Clara went around the planet, I went to Shakira's house and saw her sadder and desolate than ever." He further claimed that Shakira even asked him not to ask any questions related to her breakup with Gerard in front of the kids.

Gerard Pique with his new GF during a concert in Barcelona. #Pique pic.twitter.com/PFXRQ3TvXY — Barça Temple (@BarcaTemple) August 20, 2022

"Couples can break up and absolutely nothing happens but Gerard is acting poorly and he's hurting. @shakira just asked me not to ask him questions in front of the kids and obviously, I didn't even think to do it. It wasn't easy for me to shoot these images, believe me. From here, I encourage you to get through this. I love you so much! #shakira", he continued.

Shakira & Gerard Pique's break-up

On June 4, Shakira released an official confirmation via her publicist that she was parting ways with Gerard Pique.