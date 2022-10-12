Shakira Extends Support To Iran's Anti-Hijab Row; Pens 'My Heart Is With Mahsa's Family'

The death of a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini has sparked worldwide outrage against the hijab. People from across the world are expressing their shock at the "morality police's brutal treatment" of Amini, who was arrested for not wearing a hijab. Women have taken to the streets of Iran to protest against hijab and have garnered support from many celebrities and political leaders. Recently, singer Shakira also extended support to the protesters who are fighting for their freedom of expression.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Shakira shared a glimpse of Iran's protests. In the picture, one of the protesters could be seen holding a portrait of Amini. Sharing the picture, the Waka Waka singer wrote, "My heart is with Mahsa Amini’s family and with the women and schoolgirls of Iran and all those fighting for freedom of expression."

My heart is with Mahsa Amini’s family and with the women and schoolgirls of Iran and all those fighting for freedom of expression. #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/PbFBMTcP6W — Shakira (@shakira) October 10, 2022

Michelle and Barack Obama stand with Iranian women

Amid the ongoing anti-hijab protest, former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama recently shared their statement in support of the women of Iran. The statement read, "On this International Day of the Girl, we stand in solidarity with the courageous Iranian women and girls who have inspired the world through their ongoing protests. The rights they seek are universal: equality, the ability to make their own choices about how they look and dress and express their identities, and the freedom to do so without facing harassment, intimidation, and violence."

They further added, "We are in awe of the Iranian girls who have played such a leadership role in insisting that the future be different from the past and that Iranian women enjoy the full rights and opportunities that they deserve."

On this International Day of the Girl, we stand in solidarity with the courageous Iranian women and girls who have inspired the world through their ongoing protests. pic.twitter.com/71WfEdMt9A — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 11, 2022

More about Mahsa Amini's death

A Kurdish-Iranian woman named Mahsa Amini was arrested on September 13 for not wearing hijab. She was allegedly severely beaten in the police van and went into coma. Three days later, Amini died from her multiple injuries and her death fuelled protests and condemnation from Iranians. Although the police released a video in which Amini could be seen collapsing in the police station, protesters alleged that she suffered horrific injuries while in police custody.

Image: Twitter/@shakira