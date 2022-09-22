Shakira Opens Up About Her Split With Gerard Piqué After 11 Years; 'it's Been Tough'

Shakira recently parted ways with her longtime boyfriend and FC Barcelona star Gerard Pique after 11 years of relationship. As it was recently reported that Pique began dating another lady just two months after their breakup, the singer revealed how she was dealing with her health issues.

Shakira reflects on dealing with family health issues post her split with Gerard Pique

According to Elle Magazine, Shakira recently opened up about her music therapy and revealed how she was trying to process it all while remaining quiet. She further mentioned how the separation was not only tough for her but also for her sons, Sasha and Milan, and added that it was incredibly difficult.

“I've remained quiet and just tried to process it all. It's been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult,” she stated.

Shakira even talked about the paparazzi camping outside her house day and night and mentioned how they couldn't even take a walk in the park like a regular family or have an ice cream or do any activity without the paparazzi following them. Moreover, she reflected on how she tried to conceal the situation in front of her kids but they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online which affects them. “And I've tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that's my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?" She added.

On June 4, Shakira released an official confirmation via her publicist that she was parting ways with Gerard Pique.

"We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding," the statement read.

Image: AP