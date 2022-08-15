Shakira Plans To Leave Spain Amid Alleged Tax Fraud & Split From Gerard Pique: Report

Amid alleged tax fraud and split from her longtime partner, Gerard Pique, reports have been doing rounds that the 45-year-old singer Shakira is planning to leave Spain and relocate to Miami anytime soon. Shakira recently grabbed the headlines over her tax fraud case. It was revealed that she had allegedly failed to pay millions in taxes, and was facing up to eight years in prison for tax fraud.

As per Page Six, the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker has close friends and family to rally around her in Miami and she also has a palatial waterfront mansion over there. Family friend and Douglas Elliman realtor Ana Lourdes Martinez said,

"Miami is her home. Her parents live here, her brother lives here, and her niece and nephew, too. She doesn’t have any family in Spain. It’s a different environment from Barcelona."

Shakira and Gerard Pique's separation

On June 4, Shakira released an official confirmation via her publicist that she will be parting ways with Gerard Pique. "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding," the statement read. The announcement came after a report in El Periodico claimed that Pique was involved in adultery.

Just two months after the duo parted ways, Gerard Pique reportedly found a new ladylove. According to The Sun, the Barcelona FC defender is secretly dating a 23-year-old PR student named Clara Chia Marti, who is said to have met Pique while working at his production company Kosmos. The duo is said to be dating for 'months' and are keeping their romance low-key.

The insider told Sun, "Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organising events. They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening."

Image: Instagram@3gerardpique