Shakira Says She Believed In 'till Death Do Us Apart' Until Break Up With Gerard Pique

Shakira and Gerard Pique reportedly parted ways after it was alleged that the former footballer was unfaithful to her. However, in a recent interview with Billboard, the Hips Don't Lie singer shared that she thought she would spend forever with Pique. The Colombian singer said that she believed in "till death do us part" before her romance came to an end in June 2022.

3 things you need to know

The split came after it was said that Gerard cheated on Shakira with his model girlfriend Clara Chia.

Following her split from Gerard, Shakira left Spain and moved to Miami with their two children - Milan and Sasha.

Since her split from Gerard Pique, Shakira has been linked to several famous figures, including Tom Cruise.

Shakira never thought she'd part ways with Gerard

During the interview, Shakira expressed her feelings about love and said, "My priority was my home, my family. I believed in “till death do us part.” I believed that dream, and I had that dream for myself, for my children." "My parents have been together, I don’t know, 50 years, and they love each other like the first day, with a love that’s unique and unrepeatable. So I know it’s possible," she added. Shakira said that her parents have always been an example in her life and said, "It’s what I wanted for myself and my children, but it didn’t happen." Shakira and Gerard Pique met in 2011 while shooting the music video for Waka Waka, the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

(Shakira said she believed in forever before her breakup with Gerard Pique | Image: X)

Shakira on her upcoming tour

During the interview, Shakira talked about her upcoming tour and said that none of her fans would have seen something like this. "That’s why I think [my next tour] will be the tour of a lifetime because I have so many songs," she added. Meanwhile, Shakira's team told Billboard that the tour "will include arena and stadium shows in nearly two dozen countries across Latin America, North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Middle East."

(With inputs from IANS)