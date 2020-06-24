Shalmali Kholgade Shares Lockdown Shenanigans; Says 'I Am Going Through A Big Shift'

In an interview with a leading news daily, Bollywood singer Shalmali Kholgade shared her lockdown shenanigans and revealed that the COVID lockdown helped her slow down, as the singer has inculcated over the past couple of months. Adding to the same, Shalmali Kholgade remarked that her friends, in the past, would mock her for cooking skills. However, the singer added, that she has started cooking and chopping vegetables seems ‘therapeutic’.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra's Movies Songs That Are Sung By Shalmali Kholgade

Adding to the same, Shalmali Kholgade revealed that she spends some time with herself in the balcony every morning, reading and enjoying the wind. Furthermore, Shalmali remarked that she doesn’t wish to ‘rush’ into things. Virtual concerts might be the order of the day but Shalmali isn’t a big fan of the trend, as the singer revealed that virtual gatherings don’t come naturally to her. Adding to the same, Shalmali revealed that she dedicates most of her time to prepare material, take it to the studio and rehearse it with the band including the singers. The singer also revealed that she misses live gigs and concerns.

Also Read | 'Wajid Khan Was Hell-bent On Making Me Sing', Says Shalmali Kholgade

Meanwhile, the music industry has been receiving immense flak after singer Sonu Nigam called out the existence of ‘music mafia’ on social media. Apart from Sonu, National awardee Monali Thakur, too, revealed that nobody gets their due in the music industry. Monali Thakur also revealed that she does not like the atmosphere of the industry and has now stopped looking for chances to sing for Bollywood films. Singer Adnan Sami, too, posted a note on social media platforms, slamming the hypocrisy of the music industry and said that new talents are being exploited and their creativity is being controlled. Singer Alisha Chinai, from her unverified account, also called the Indian Music Industry a ‘toxic place’ and claimed that ethics and fair play are no-existent.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra's Movies Songs That Are Sung By Shalmali Kholgade

Shalmali's work front

If the reports are to be believed, Shalmali Kholgade began performing at the age of 16 and has had her tutelage in music from her mother, Uma Kholgade. The singer made a big debut in 2012 with the song Pareshaan from the film Ishaqzaade. Composed by Amit Trivedi, the song was a critical and commercial success, topping charts across India. Kholgade also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer among several other awards.

Also Read | 'Wajid Khan Was Hell-bent On Making Me Sing', Says Shalmali Kholgade

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.