Shania Twain Calls Herself 'grateful' As She Joins Harry Styles For His Coachella Debut

On the first day of Coachella's grand return, several stars took the stage on fire with their unforgettable performances. From Harry Styles to Justin Bieber, the artists were eager to impress their audiences. Singer Harry Styles made his Coachella debut this year as he headlined the music festival. The singer was joined by Shania Twain for a duet performance during the show, which took fans by a complete surprise.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival attendees got a chance to hear two new songs by Styles, namely Boyfriends and Late Night Talking. What caught the attention of the netizens was his outfit as he wore a shimmery striped multicoloured disco ball-inspired jumpsuit.

Shania Twain joins Harry Styles for his Coachella debut

Harry Styles, who was joined by Shania for a duet performance, introduced Twain with a special introduction as he said, "She is someone who holds a special place in my heart. I remember hearing her songs while my mom drove me in the car when I was a child." During the show, Styles teamed up with Twain for Man! I Feel Like a Woman! and You’re Still the One. The latter even shared her experience after her performance with Harry at the Coachella music festival.

Image: Instagram/@albertocabrera34

Shania calls herself 'grateful'

Shania Twain took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note as he wrote, "Music icon. Fashion icon. And true friend I am honoured and thrilled to have joined @harrystyles onstage for his @coachella debut. What a magical moment!! And I mean c'mon... WHAT A SHOW I'm a huge fan! Grateful we got to create this memory together - Thank you Harry." Here's the post:

Fans were quick to respond and her comment section is witness to it. A netizen commented, "It was AWESOME. And now we are looking forward to new music and your new album." Another one wrote, "You guys did amazing ! @shaniatwain @harrystyles Man! I Feel Like A Woman, is my new favourite song," and others just dropped heart emoticons.

Artists took the stage by storm at Coachella 2022

Several music sensations brought out their best at the Coachella music festival. These include Billie Eilish, Arcade Fire (the band performed at sundown at the tented Mojave stage), Anitta and Snoop Dogg, Phoebe Bridgers, Arlo Parks, Daniel Caesar invited a shirtless Justin Bieber on stage to perform Peaches, and others.

Image: Instagram/@albertocabrera34