Shania Twain Says She Was ‘petrified’ Following Open-throat Surgery

Shania Twain opened up about her open-throat surgery during an interview with InStyle. Twain recalls that she was “petrified” after going through the surgery, and felt afraid even to make a sound. Shania Twain has since then found freedom in her sound, as the results of the surgery were great.

The singer expressed that she had genuine fear over the thought of going through open-throat surgery. She went through not one, but two open-throat surgeries in 2011. She had the surgery after being diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Shania Twain further revealed had to struggle with the condition “for six or seven years,” as she constantly sought medical help and found no resolution. She said that It wasn’t until a doctor finally made the connection to Lyme disease, and figured out that she contracted the disease while horseback riding all the way back in 2003.

"After I had the surgery, I was petrified to make a sound. I didn't know what was going to come out," Twain told the outlet. "It did scare me, but I just had to take a leap and make a sound. And I was so excited about what came out. It was a connection to the vocal cords and, it came out very easily. I was really, really, really excited."

How Shania Twain embraced change

Twain also talked about how her friends Gladys Knight and Lionel Richie aided her in her recovery and encouraged her to try using her voice and singing again. She added that singing again revealed the changes in her voice, where she now has the ease of making loud sounds while making softer sounds is hard.

The star also spoke about how she is changed as a person compared to when she was younger, as she used to be a lot more worried. However, she said that she is a professional and wants to be great while being comfortable with the fact that she now sounds and looks different.

She also told ET back in September 2022 that music was her support system during tough times, ranging from her struggle to figure out what’s wrong with her voice to her divorce from Robert “Mutt” Lange in 2010.