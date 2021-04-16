Shankar Mahadevan Pens Sweet Note For Siddharth Mahadevan On Son's 24th Birthday

Shankar Mahadevan's son, Siddharth Mahadevan celebrates his 24th birthday on April 16, 2021. Shankar Mahadevan recently took to Instagram to share a birthday wish for his son. Sharing a picture, in his caption, Shankar penned a short and sweet note for Siddharth. Take a look at his post below.

Shankar Mahadevan's wish for his son

Taking to Instagram, Shankar shared a happy picture with Siddharth. Shankar can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue denim jeans. On the other hand, Siddharth can be seen wearing black shorts, a plain white t-shirt and covered with a pink printed shirt. The father and son duo posed towards the camera with all smiles. One can also see happy birthday balloons in the background of the picture. In his caption, Shankar wrote, “Happiest birthday my darling baby who has grown up to be our pillar of strength, emotional support and reason for extreme joy in our lives! Love you so much @siddharth.mahadevan.” Fans and followers dropped in several wishes for the singer.

Siddharth Mahadevan's wish for his father -

Earlier, on Shankar Mahadevan’s birthday, Siddharth took to his Instagram and shared a sweet wish for his father. He shared a picture in which the duo can be seen spending quality time outdoors. Siddharth wore a white full-sleeved t-shirt and Shankar wore a collared, yellow t-shirt. Shankar can be seen pulling Siddharth’s check while sitting on a chair as Siddharth stood behind him. In his caption, Siddharth wrote, “Happy Birthday to my life's inspiration, Love you the most Dad @shankar.mahadevan”

More about Shankar and Siddharth -

Shankar is a music composer who is known for Bollywood films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, 2 States, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Karthik Calling Karthik, My Name is Khan, Hum Tum Aur Ghost, London Dreams, Chandni Chowk to China. He has also composed music for Telugu and Tamil films such as Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam, Yavarum Nalam and more.

Siddharth Mahadevan is known for composing the songs Zinda and the rock version of the title song Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He has composed music for Marathi films such as Swapna Tujhe ni Majhe, Sugar Salt Ani and Sata Lota Pan Sagla Khota.

(Promo Image source: Siddharth Mahadevan's Instagram)

