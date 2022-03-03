Shankar Mahadevan's Birthday: Did You Know The Artist Composed 'Breathless' In A Cab?

Shankar Mahadevan has been entertaining audiences with his songs and music for the past three decades. While the singer-music composer had started his career in the early '90s, one of the standout moments for him was in the latter part of the decade, where he came up with Breathless. The track, which goes in a steady flow, without any breaks, or a usual style of a 'mukhda and antara', had become immensely popular at that time, making him a household name.

As the National Award-winner marks his 55th birthday on Thursday, here's looking at the thought that went behind his iconic composition.

Shankar Mahadevan's birthday: When he opened up on his iconic Breathless

On Shankar Mahadevan's 54th birthday last year, he had shared the idea that went behind Breathless, in an interview with Indian Express. The artist stated he was working on his album Breathless at a time when he used to perform, make jingles for advertisements, and he thought of trying this as people were suggesting him to try out a 'non-filmi' album. He said that he took up the album as he got excited after learning he'd be working with a prominent singer on the song.

He said that his 'connection' with the screenwriter-turned-lyricist was 'instant.' Shankar said that they were brainstorming on what song to create for the album, and they decided to go against the general format for an album, to have one sad song and one disco song. He also went on to say that it was the other singer's idea since it would take many years to create a song, which did not have a structure, like in English classical music.

Shankar revealed that the song did not have a structure at the time of improvisation, and they wondered why could they not write something like that. Terming it as a 'parabola' like in physics, he said it was something that went up, came down, and fluctuated between speeds, and thus unstructured, but still had a structure. So they decided to keep it at 'one breath level', like singing the entire piece in one breath.

The Kal Ho Naa Ho artist then read the lyrics and said it felt like reading a newspaper article. Later, due to the same reason, it was titled 'Breathless.'

Shankar shared that one day he was travelling in a cab after work on his way to his previous home in Navi Mumbai. He shared that he started composing the tune on a dictaphone with the lyrics, and finished composing it by the time he reached home.

Shankar Mahadevan's Breathless

Shankar was seen singing passionately in 'one breath' in the music video of the song, which released in 1998. Through graphics, he was located at various spots, busy streets, and screens around him flashed flowers, water, stars, and more while he kept on singing. It also featured then model-actor Renu Desai, who later married Telugu star Pawan Kalyan, with whom he had two kids before they parted ways.

The music video has 5 million views on YouTube.

After Breathless, Shankar struck up a hit partnership with Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa, as Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, that has been delivering hits for two decades, right from Dil Chahta Hai to Toofaan. He sang many of the compositions, winning National Awards for songs like Maa and Bolo Na.