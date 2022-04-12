Shankar Mahadevan's 'breathless' Recital Of Hanuman Chalisa Out Now; Watch

One of the most sought after musicians in the country, Shankar Mahadevan is known for his experimental singing style. The singer shook audiences when he released the album Breathless, whose title track was sung without a break, without even pausing for a breath. On similar lines, Mahadevan has released Hanuman Chalisa via social media

The almost four-minute rendition sees Mahadevan effortlessly crooning the devotional track, without a single break. Dr Sanjayraj Gaurinandan is onboard as the music director of the track.

Taking to their official Koo handle on Tuesday, April 12, Shemaroo Bhakti shared the video where the singer can be seen crooning the track as glimpses of the deity appear in the backdrop. They dropped a caption in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "Jai Shri Ram, ️ #HanumanJayantiSpecial Hanuman Chalisa (Breathless) dedicated to Rambhakt Bajrangbali in the voice of Shankar Mahadevan ji has been released." Music Director: Dr. Sanjayraj Gaurinandan. Take a look.

Talking about the same, Shankar Mahadevan had earlier mentioned that he was delighted to have had the opportunity to croon such a 'unique' rendition of Hanuman Chalisa. He added that it was very difficult since the speed and style were 'breathless'. He continued to talk about the benefits of reciting Hanuman Chalisa, stating that it positively affects one's mind and career.

Meanwhile, Shankar's album Breathless came out in 1998. The album, which also saw model Renu Desai's appearance, won the award for Best Non-film Album at the 1998 Screen Awards. Meanwhile, Mahadevan has immensely contributed to the Indian music industry alongside his collaborators Ehsaan and Loy. They've given music to films like Mission Kashmir, Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Bunty Aur Babli, Don, and Rock On among others. Mahadevan has also made numerous appearances on television as the judge of singing reality shows.

