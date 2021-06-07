Shashwat Sachdev To Release Self-titled Lo-fi Album 'Sha'; Here's What It's All About

URI's music composer Shashwat Sachdev is gearing up to release his first lo-fi album titled Sha. The lo-fi genre is deemed to be "a comforting vein of music". The tracks block out distractive noises with predictable rhythm and set a mood of nostalgia. The lo-fi genre of music has found a larger fan base owing to the lockdown and the trying times. Shashwat Sachdev's album Sha is an attempt to offer solace and comfort.

An insight into Shashwat Sachdev's album Sha

The album will feature 8 songs and a few guest collaborations. The project is helmed by Shivam Malhotra of Malsons Media. Shivam is a music connoisseur himself and this album is a passion project of the company.

Shashwat Sachdev is known for composing the music for Uri, starring Vicky Kaushal and Veere Di Wedding starring Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The ace music composer has brought in insight for the album and the basic theme of his songs. Speaking about his self titled album Sha, Shashwat says that he wants to portray the sentiment - "Your Sound is here". He adds, “The sound of the album is modern yet neo. With lo-fi and future bass influences, With an extreme focus on the sound quality. Lyrically the album deals with modern love and the journey one goes through.”

Shivam Malhotra also spoke about the lo-fi genre and its influence on this album. He says, "There is a distinct addictive quality about lo-fi music. In a year when everything around has been crumbling, the genre has offered solace to many souls out there. Purists have scoffed at it as mellow but music experts will tell you about its healing and cocooning abilities.”

A sneak peek into Sha's first song

The duo also dropped a teaser for the Uri music composer's new album. The first song is titled Dobara and it will be released soon on music streaming sites. The track is a "bittersweet heartbreak ballad" that is primarily made for romantic audiophiles. The song's emotion might not resonate with cynics and naysayers, but the number will appeal to music lovers for its novel sound. The duo is confident that those who will listen to the song, will helm it as the number one romantic track of the year.

