Shatrughan Sinha Mourns Lata Mangeshkar's Death: 'Not Between Us But She Is Immortal'

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary singer and staunch nationalist, passed away on Sunday at the age of 92, due to multi-organ failure. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha paid tribute to her and called her demise an irreparable and irreplaceable loss.

He said that Lata Ji is not between us but she is immortal. "My wife used to talk to her. When my sons were born, she came to give them blessings. She was a nightingale and has no replacement, It is an irreparable and irreplaceable loss. Nobody stands in front of her. She sang so many songs. Lata Ji is not between us but she is immortal," Sinha said.

He remembered Lata Mangeshkar's sense of humour, her childishness, the way she talked and the way she represented herself. "I had been in Parliament and he worked with her in films...She was so simple...She used to eat biscuits and then went to sing, even Rafi Sahab took 2-3 takes...the way she sang in just one take and then she sat back and started eating her biscuits."

Shatrughan Sinha added, "All the rewards she achieved, these rewards did not embrace her instead she embraced these rewards."

Lata Mangeshkar no more

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar died at 8:12 am on Sunday in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis. The news about Lata Didi's demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar. Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital on January 11.

A two-day state mourning will be observed on the demise of the Nightingale of India on February 6 and 7. The national flag will fly at half-mast on Sunday and Monday throughout India and a state funeral will be accorded to her. The singer will be cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park at around 6 pm.