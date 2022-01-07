Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Seen Together In Miami Two Months After Break Up

Canadian singing sensation Shawn Mendes had recently called it quits with girlfriend Camila Cabello. He also discussed problems he is facing on social media. However, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello appeared to have reunited as they were clicked walking their shared pooch together in Miami on Thursday.

In the photos obtained by TMZ, Camila, Shawn and their dog were seen walking through a local park. Mendes wore a white T-shirt and blue jeans, paired with black sneakers. On the other hand, the Havana singer, Cabello, opted for a grey and green leafy dress paired with black sneakers with her hair opened.

Shawn Mendez & Camila Cabello broke up in November 2021 and had released a joint statement on their Instagram handles. The statement read, "Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever," and, "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn."

Shawn reveals he is having a hard time with social media

Shawn revealed in a video message taken at his home in Toronto that he was struggling to move on. Shawn said, "I just wanted to make a little video and say thank you to everybody who has been connecting with It'll Be Okay and posting videos. I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it. But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what's going on."

In My Blood artist went on sharing, "When I make music, the ultimate goal is to be sitting there and have my own truth revealed to me. And a lot of the time when I'm writing songs I'm usually using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside of myself that I wouldn't be able through by just talking with people or thinking about it." This comes weeks after Cabello herself announced a detox from social media. She took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Going on a Lil social media detox till the new year!!! Just wanna spend a little less time on my phone this week x love y'all. (sic)"

(Image: @camila_cabello/Instagram)