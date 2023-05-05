Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Spotted On LA Date Night After Coachella Kiss

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have once again set the rumours mills spinning after being spotted together on what appeared to be a date night in LA. This spotting adds itself to the growing list of occasions the exes have been spotted together, including this year's Coachella music festival. For the uninitiated, Shawn and Camila announced their amicable split in 2021 after over two years of dating.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted in LA

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted out and about in LA recently. As per Daily Mail, they reportedly spent time at the Hollywood Improv comedy club at Melrose Avenue. Shawn and Camila were photographed outside of the location looking happy in each other's presence. They shared warm hugs and laughed around together. Photos of this spotting have been doing the rounds of the internet, further cementing rumours of a possible reconciliation.

📸 | Shawn y Camila en Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/znDmdv79Pu — Shawn Mendes Argentina Oficial (@ShawnMendessArg) May 4, 2023

While Shawn as always kept it simple in a white skivvy and beige pants, Camila paired a black coat dress with a contrasting white Victorian shirt. The Bam Bam singer sported her signature messy tresses as she was seen laughing around with rumoured boyfriend Shawn. However, this is not the only occasion post-breakup, that the two have been spotted together.

Shawn and Camila reunite at Coachella

Shawn and Camila were spotted at this year's Coachella music festival. The two indulged in some public display of affection which set off the rumour mills about a rumoured reconciliation. Several videos of the two surfaced from the event showing them embracing in a hug, conversing and even sharing a kiss. Shawn and Camila have been spotted together on several occasions since then, which only made fans sure that a reconciliation announcement may soon be on the cards. The two however, have not commented on the topic as of yet.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello met while working on the song, I Know What You Did Last Summer. The two took their professional collaboration forward with the hit song Senorita, also announcing their relationship soon after in 2019. The two however, chose to part ways in 2021. With all the recent, spottings, a public reconciliation may be on the way.