Shawn Mendes Drops 'It'll Be Okay' Video Post Split With Camila; Fans React With Love

Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes recently released his heartfelt ballad, It'll Be Okay, just two weeks after his split with Camila Cabello. He took his time curating a moody and melancholic music video. The singer took to Instagram on January 12 to announce that the video was being released the following day.

In the video, the Senorita singer can be seen taking a stroll on the streets as he gets carried away in the gloomy mood of the heartfelt lyrics of the song. In the video, he can be seen crooning, "I start to imagine a world where we don't collide, it's making me sick, but we'll heal and the sun will rise." The lyrics hint at his past relationship with the former Fifth Harmony member.

'It'll Be Okay' video shot in Toronto

Mendes has shot the It'll be okay music video in Toronto. This isn't the first time that the singer has recorded a video in the town as 'George Street Diner' has also been the setting for one of his videos.

Mendes in a live stream, ahead of the music video's world premiere, shared some details about the song. He said, "The video was extremely cold to film. We were in the city of Toronto and it was nighttime and it was freezing. There was lots of fake snow going in my mouth. But other than that, it was pretty nice."

Fans react to Shawn Mendes' new song

As soon as Mendes dropped the music video on Instagram, many fans and followers flooded the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions. A fan commented, "This first part really means a lot to me. Thank you So much Shawn. (sic)" Another fan wrote, "Literally will cry if he plays this on tour." A third person wrote, "This song is everything."

While a social media user stated, "I can't be more proud of you shawn !!!! Love you and miss you so much (sic)", another wrote, "It’s beautiful."

Another fan, expressing that the lyrics were deep, stated, "I don't think breakup especially with someone you love can ever be ok." Several fans also thanked the singer for the heartfelt number. "Thanks Shawn for yet another amazing and heartfelt song. The snow and everything is so perfect in this video. (sic)", a fan commented.

