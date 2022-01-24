Shawn Mendes Hilariously Documents His Fall Downhill While Posing For Picture; Watch

Shawn Mendes often takes to his social media account and shares glimpses from his life with his fans and followers. The singer recently posted a shirtless picture of himself as he posed on a hill and caught fans' attention as he hilariously fell down. Several followers and celebrities took to the comments section and laughed as he documented his fall.

Shawn Mendes falls as he poses for a picture

The Stitches singer took to his social media account and shared a shirtless picture of himself. He could be seen in a pair of black shorts as he posed on a hill. However, the singer also shared what happened soon after as he was seen losing his balance and falling down. Several celebrities including Anne-Marie, JP Saxe, James Abrahart, and many others commented on Mendes' post. Actor Megan Batoon also commented on the post as she wrote, "my favorite post of yours".

Have a look at the video here

Shawn Mendes was recently in the news after he released his first song after his split from Camila Cabello. The duo shocked their fans and followers after they announced their breakup and ended their two-year relationship. Mendes released the song titled It'll Be Okay and received heaps of love from fans. The lyrics touched fans and were all about getting back up after pain and healing. The lyrics went, "I start to imagine a world where we don't collide. It's making me sick but we'll heal and the sun will rise." One of the lines of the emotional number was, "If we can't stop the bleeding, we don't have to fix it, we don't have to stay. I will love you either way."

The singer recently shared a video on social media after the release of the song and mentioned he was having a 'little bit of a hard time'. He said, "I just wanted to make a little video and say thank you to everybody who has been connecting with 'It'll Be Okay' and posting videos. I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it. But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what's going on."

