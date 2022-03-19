Shawn Mendes Opens Up About Life After Camila Cabello Split; 'I’m On My Own, I Hate That'

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello recently made headlines after they announced their split on social media and shocked their fans with the news. Mendes has now taken to his Twitter account to share some thoughts on how life has been since the couple parted ways after dating for two years. Several fans took to the comments section of the post and extended their support to the actor, while some wondered if he would soon be releasing a song about the same.

Shawn Mendes on life since split from Camila Cabello

The Senorita duo was hailed by millions, who loved the couple together and was shocked when they announced their split. Mendes took to Twitter to share a short clip speaking about how life has been now that he is alone, and he mentioned he hates it. He expressed his feelings about not having someone to call when he is having a panic attack, or when he is 'on the edge'. But mentioned that this was now his 'reality'. He said-

"When you're breaking up with someone, you think its the right thing. You don't release everything that comes after it. Like, who do I call when I’m in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m on the edge? I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me. It’s like, oh I’m on my own now. Now I feel like, finally, I’m actually on my own and I hate that. That's my reality."

Watch the video here

Several fans supported the singer after he uploaded the video and sent him their best wishes as they encouraged him to be strong. Some also wondered if the lines he narrated were part of his next song and urged him to release it.

Shawn, I'm ready to cry desperately for two hours, sobbing, while listening to this song, you can now release — nicole (@wndromance) March 18, 2022

is this speech gonna be in one of your songs — laist91. 71 (@niazpoem) March 18, 2022

I'm so glad you're sharing your progress with the new song!! i love you so much shawn and i hope everything works out!!<3 — amanda𖧧 (@venushawns) March 18, 2022

Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello break up

In November 2021, the much-loved duo announced that they were splitting up, shocking their fans and followers. They mentioned that although they had decided to part ways, their love for each other as people was 'stronger than ever'. They mentioned that their bond began as 'best friends' and that's what they would always be. The duo penned down a join statement and uploaded it on their social media story as they wrote, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn."

Image: Instagram/@shawnmendes, @camila_cabello