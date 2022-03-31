Shawn Mendes Releases New Music Video Of 'When You’re Gone'; Fans Hail It As 'masterpiece'

Shawn Mendes released an all-new music video of his heartwarming track When You're Gone on his YouTube channel and fans hailed the artist online. The last song the artist released before this was It’ll Be Okay, which came after his split from Camila Cabello. The duo announced their split on social media in November 2021 and left their fans and followers in shock.

Shawn Mendes releases When You're Gone music video

Shawn Mendes uploaded a music video for his song When You're Gone on Thursday and gave fans a glimpse into what went on behind the scenes of his recordings and concerts. The short clip saw several glimpses of the artist rehearsing in a studio as he crooned the emotional number. Fans also got to witness the debut of his song and hailed him for his performance.

Watch the When You're Gone music video here

Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the song and called it a 'masterpiece' as they penned down sweet notes to him. A fan wrote, "I love how Shawn expresses himself by creating songs, the lyrics are so deep. This song is so beautiful and amazing, another masterpiece by Shawn." Others mentioned they were 'addicted' to his music and praised him for expressing his feelings in a raw and unfiltered manner. Several fans also pointed out certain lyrics of the song, while others speculated it was written with his ex Camila Cabello in mind. Netizens wrote, "He Expressed What He Wanted To Tell Camilla. This Song Is Awesome."

Mendes recently shared a short clip on his social media account, in which he opened up about what life has been like after his split from Cabello. He mentioned that he finds himself all alone and hates the feeling. He said, "When you're breaking up with someone, you think it's the right thing. You don't release everything that comes after it. Like, who do I call when I’m in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m on the edge? I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me. It’s like, oh I’m on my own now. Now I feel like, finally, I’m actually on my own and I hate that. That's my reality."

Image: Instagram/@shawnmendes