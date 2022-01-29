Shawn Mendes Reschedules UK & Europe Leg Of 'Wonder' World Tour To 2023 Amid COVID-19

The surge in the cases of coronavirus has become a major cause of concern across the world with many industries facing the threat of being adversely affected due to it. The entertainment industry is no exception as many film productions, release dates and more have been postponed. After Adelle and Elton John pushed back their concerts in the light of the surge in COVID cases, Canadian singer Shawn Mendes announced the rescheduled dates of his 'Wonder' world tour in the UK and Europe.

Shawn Mendes rescheduled UK & Europe leg of 'Wonder' world tour

Taking to his Instagram, the 23-year-old singer shared the new dates of the UK and Europe leg of his highly buzzed Wonder world tour. The new dates have now been scheduled for the year 2023 while he will kick off the North American leg of the tour on June 27 in Portland, Oregon as originally planned. He shared the new dates with the message,

''I'm so sorry I won't be able to see you guys sooner 😔❤️ We, unfortunately, were forced to move the UK/EU tour dates to 2023 due to the pandemic. The tour will now start in June with the currently scheduled North American dates as planned, and the new UK/Europe rescheduled dates can be found at WonderTheTour.com''

Furthermore, Apologizing for making his fans wait longer, the singer issued a statement following the announcement. He wrote, ''This was a really difficult decision to make,'' Mendes continued, ''With all of the logistical, travel and venue restrictions still uncertain in Europe due to the pandemic, we were forced to make the tough decision of moving the tour leg to the end of the tour when we are confident we are able to travel and can put on the best possible show we want to, safely and at full capacity,''

However, he did not disappoint his fans by assuring them that he is working on new music. He added, ''But I am working on a ton of new music for you all! I’m excited for you to hear.”

As mentioned earlier, English singers Adelle and Elton John were also forced to push back their concert date with the latter testing positive for COVID-19. Former One Direction member Liam Payne also announced the postponement of his Here's To The Future show after he had contracted COVID-19.

Image: Instagram/@shawnmendes