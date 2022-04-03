Shawn Mendes Reveals 'When You’re Gone’ Song Is Inspired By His Split With Camila Cabello

It was back in November 2021, when Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello officially announced their breakup via social media, thereby leaving their fandom heartbroken. Now, months after the split the Treat You Better hitmaker has released another track namely 'When You're Gone'. In a recent interaction with Extra’s Katie Krause, Shawn admitted that his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello was the inspiration behind his latest track.

'I wrote it a month after we broke up': Shawn Mendes

During the chat, Shawn revealed that he wrote 'When You're Gone' a month after his break up with Camila. “A month later, you kind of start having all the memories of things that happened, and all the memories of so many amazing things. And I was writing about that,” said Mendes.

Speaking about discussing their break up candidly on social media, the musician added, that he felt 'glad' after doing it. Mendes reportedly believes that it is the only way to 'connect' with people. He said, "I'm really glad I did. Because I think that's the only way that you get to connect with people. There's only one way you can connect with actual people in a real way. And that's by being truthful and being vulnerable.”

During the same interaction, Shawn further revealed about discussing the track with Camila before releasing it. According to him, there's always been mutual respect and 'transparency' between the two. He explained, “Camila and I have always been writers for as long as we've known each other, so we understand what that means. And we respect what that means. And there'll always be transparency between us.”

In November last year, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes released a joint statement on Instagram stating that they have mutually ended their relationship. While doing so, the celebrity couple also added that they will continue to remain 'best friends' as their love for each other is 'stronger than ever'. The duo shared, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn."

Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello