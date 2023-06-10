Shawn Mendes Slammed For Using Canadian Wildfire Smoke Picture As Artwork For New Song

Shawn Mendes took his fans and followers by surprise as he revealed his plans to release a new single. The singer took to his Instagram handle to share the artwork of the upcoming track and the title. He also revealed that it would be available for streaming in a few hours.

Mendes, however, came in the line of fire for using a recent image circulating in the media, of the New York City skies covered in an orange haze as a result of the still-incoming smoke from the Canadian wildfires. His choice to use an image which is essentially portraying the far-reaching impact of an ongoing natural emergency was deemed as insensitive and opportunistic by many.

The singer, however, has maintained silence on the backlash he has been facing on social media. Mendes' new single titled What The Hell Are We Dying For? was released on time.

Shawn Mendes faces backlash for insensitive song 'artwork'

(Shawn Mendes receives backlash | Image: shawnmendes/Instagram)



The 'artwork' for Mendes' new surprise single What The Hell Are We Dying For? is being criticised for being insensitive It is also being viewed by some as an unparliamentary attempt to cash in on the coverage and global attention the Canadian wildfires are receiving.

The now-released single, whose lyrics go "smoke in the air, the city's burnin' down" and "I try to let you go, then I choke..." superficially sync with the ongoing natural calamity. However, with the context for the rest of the song reflecting on the themes of lost love and longing, using the image of a smoke-flushed NYC lit up in an orange haze appeared to be an ill-thought out decision on his part.

Despite the backlash, What The Hell Are We Dying For? was released on-schedule. The Instagram post announcing the single and carrying haze-engulfed NYC as artwork is still up on the singer's official Instagram handle. Subsequent stories announcing the release of the single also have been uploaded on his social media.

The latest story from Mendes featured an animated version of the title crawling on to the screen against the backdrop of the same controversial picture of the wildfires. Shawn Mendes has not addressed the issue directly as of now except for a new post briefly sharing the impromptu birth of this song supplemented with a brief mention of him donating to the Canadian Red Cross.