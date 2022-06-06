Shawn Mendes Wears Orange During Wango Tango Performance, Calls For Ending Gun Violence

Tragedy struck Robb Elementary School in Uvalde when an 18-year-old opened fire at the school, claiming the lives of 21 including 19 kids. Days after the Texas shooting, another tragedy followed on May 30, 2022, at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma claiming one life with seven people reportedly injured.

As per AP, another shooting incident followed at a Tennessee nightclub early Sunday killing three people and leaving 14 people suffering from gunshot wounds. With the rise in gun violence in the country, Canadian singer Shawn Mendes called for strict legal measures to end it by sending a strong statement in his recent concert at iHeart Radio.

Shawn Mendes raises awareness on need to end gun violence

Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old singer shared pictures from his Wango Tango performance where he took to the stage of the huge stadium to perform his hits. For the performance, he wore an orange shirt in order to raise awareness to end gun violence. He wrote in the caption, ''Thank you @iheartradio Wango Tango for having me & thank you to everyone who joined me in orange,''

''Congress is getting ready to vote on key gun violence legislation, so please text bold to 644-33 & call your senators to tell them to take action on gun safety now #WearOrange,'' the Stitches singer concluded.

Shawn Mendes is not the only one voicing the importance of strict measures to end the tragic incidents plaguing America. Earlier, actor Matthew McConaughey reacted to the Texas shooting by penning a lengthy note condemning the act of terror.

He wrote, ''What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state and neighborhood tomorrow?"

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift also expressed her shock over the incident by tweeting, ''Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep''.

Image: Instagram/@shawnmendes/Twitter/@b3nit0mendes